Tracey Boakye is currently enjoying a happy married life free from controversies and all the dirty social media shenanigans.

Since she tied the knot with her heartthrob Frank Badu Ntiamoah, the actress and movie producer has made a conscious effort not to get her name in the tabloid for the wrong reasons.

This has got rumors mongers and naysayers with malicious intents starving for hot gossip to disseminate.

However, Tracey has made it clear that she’s now a family woman whose full attention is dedicated to her husband and children only.

She took to Instagram Tuesday to post a video of her locking lips with her husband as they take a ride in a car.

“My Children and my sweet Husband, that’s all that matters to me Now. All the rest Na Background Music,” she captioned the video.

Tracey and Frank got hitched on July 28 at a colorful ceremony at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. The event was strictly by invitation and saw a host of their celebrity friends in attendance.

Prior to the big day, a lot of critics opined that the news of Tracey Bokaye’s marriage was just a stunt to promote a yet-to-be-premiered movie. But she proved all of them wrong.

Following the wedding, veteran Kumawood actor Oboy Siki asserted that Tracey forcefully married Frank to cover her shame after allegedly sleeping with married men and bearing children for them.

In the grand scheme of things, he described their wedding as a contract marriage that would not last more than 6 months because she’s a social media freak and no responsible man will tolerate such an attitude.