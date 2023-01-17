Home Entertainment Tracey Boakye’s husband surprises her on her birthday; Cute Video drops

Tracey Boakye and her husband reveal their personality traits in a new video

Love indeed is a beautiful thing and everyone must try to have one. Tracey Boakye and her Husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah are making love look more attractive as they keep serving netizens with couple goals.

Mr Frank on the special day of his wife has pulled a big surprise to make the day memorable for her. He has given him the treat of her life, I’m sure tonight will be special lol.

In a new video making waves, Frank Badu Ntiamoah took his wife to a special place and treated her to an expensive wine and a plush party.

Check out the video below

