Former Gospel musician Kojo Bentil now a traditionalist has gone viral after his video of attacking Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah spiritually was posted online.

According to him, the Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International has been ungrateful to his family after they helped him to become who he is now.

Kojo Bentil now Osofo Bentil in the video failed to state the exact reason why he is attacking the preacher but only stated that he can list the things he has benefited from his mother.

He continued by saying they had reached out several times to get in touch with the preacher so they could solve the matter amicably backdoor but he didn’t show any interest.

Fast forward, his father invited the renowned man of God to their house so they could talk over the issues but he failed to honour his invitation and this prompted him to come out and curse him.

He dared the pastor to come out and deny all the claims and see what would befall him in the coming days.

Osofo Bentil disclosed that a lot of big names in the country are aware of what he is saying but he is not ready to mention the names of those people for now adding that all he wants for now is for the preacher to do the needful.

Kojo Bentil has given Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah an ultimatum to come for them to settle their differences otherwise he would have no option but to tell the whole world the truth.