Tragic! 21 die in Accra-Kumasi highway accident

A piece of sad news that has taken over social media trends confirms the death of 21 people who lost thier lives in a gory accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway yesterday.

As confirmed, the 21 people perished in a head-on collision between a Sprinter bus and a minibus on the Breku stretch on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Some passengers are said to have suffered injuries of varying severity as a result of the horrific car accident.

According to reports 14 individuals died on the spot including drivers of both vehicles while 7 died the Juaso and Konongo Government hospitals.