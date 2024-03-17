type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTragic! 21 die in Accra-Kumasi highway accident
News

Tragic! 21 die in Accra-Kumasi highway accident

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Tragic! 21 die in Accra-Kumasi highway gory accident
- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has taken over social media trends confirms the death of 21 people who lost thier lives in a gory accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway yesterday.

As confirmed, the 21 people perished in a head-on collision between a Sprinter bus and a minibus on the Breku stretch on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Some passengers are said to have suffered injuries of varying severity as a result of the horrific car accident.

According to reports 14 individuals died on the spot including drivers of both vehicles while 7 died the Juaso and Konongo Government hospitals.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, March 17, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
87.6 ° F
87.6 °
87.6 °
66 %
3.8mph
43 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more