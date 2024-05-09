Tragic as 4-year-old boy chokes to death while eating meat during lunch break in school

News circulating the internet captures the sad tale of a four-year-old boy by the name, of Miguel Ovoke who choked on the meat on his food during lunch break in Brick Hall School, Abuja (Nigeria)

According to info, the boy brought food from home containing a big piece of meat which he swallowed or tried to swallow in the course of eating.

As he began to choke, the teacher noticed and called for help.

The school tried to get the meat out all to no avail hence they rushed him unconscious to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased boy’s parents initially cried foul play but a quick look through the school’s CCTV showed that the little boy had indeed choked on his food.

However, the boy’s mother has blamed the school for what happened to her child, saying,



“Brick hall school Abuja killed my son. I took him to school that day in good health. The school said my son choked on his food (beef), but they told the doctor to announce that he died in the hospital. Nigerians please help”