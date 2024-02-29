type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTragic: Actress Bernice Asare's first child dies (Video)
News

Tragic: Actress Bernice Asare’s first child dies (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has landed on the internet confirms the death of actress Bernice Asare’s first child.

According to reports, Akua Nhyira passed away a few hours ago.

Currently, the conditions surrounding her death are unknown but the 8-year-old girl has been declared dead by doctors.

Initially, Bernice wanted to keep the depressing news away from the public domain but some of her family members emotionally broke the tragic news on TikTok.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, February 29, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
72 %
5.5mph
100 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more