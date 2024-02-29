Tragic: Actress Bernice Asare’s first child dies (Video)

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that has landed on the internet confirms the death of actress Bernice Asare’s first child.

According to reports, Akua Nhyira passed away a few hours ago.

Currently, the conditions surrounding her death are unknown but the 8-year-old girl has been declared dead by doctors.

Initially, Bernice wanted to keep the depressing news away from the public domain but some of her family members emotionally broke the tragic news on TikTok.

Watch the video below to know more…