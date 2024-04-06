Tragic: Level 300 Nursing Student at KNUST dead

- Advertisement -

Othere Juliet Junty, a third-year Nursing student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has sadly passed away after battling an undisclosed illness.

While specific details surrounding her passing remain unclear, reliable sources within the university’s campus have confirmed the tragic news of her demise.

The Voice of KNUST, known for its authoritative reporting on-campus events, officially announced the student’s passing on X (formerly Twitter).

Stating, “Sad News hits KNUST as Othere Juliet Junty, a third-year Nursing student passes on. ???“