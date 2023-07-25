Trending nude video of TikToker Ama Official that was reportedly leaked by Asantewaa

- Advertisement -

In recent days, renowned Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, and her brother, Kay Verli, have found themselves embroiled in a negative trending saga on the internet.

It all began when an aspiring TikToker influencer, known as Ama Official, who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media.

Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn as Kay Verli allegedly took advantage of the young girl and engaged in sexual activities with her.

Following their encounter, Kay Verli purportedly provided Ama Official with a mere Ghc 150, instructing her to use the amount to pay for a guest house and the remainder for transportation from Accra to Obuasi.

Feeling exploited and upset, Ama Official reached out to Asantewaa to share her distress over her brother’s actions. In response, an infuriated Asantewaa reacted by insulting and threatening to leak Ama Official’s nude videos.

Subsequently, the explicit videos of Ama Official were indeed leaked online, and Asantewaa has been accused of being behind the viral footage.

The unfolding situation has caused public outrage and sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing their dismay over the alleged misconduct and the involvement of a minor in such a distressing incident.

As the saga continues to unfold, it is essential to remember the importance of safeguarding the well-being of young individuals and ensuring that their rights and dignity are protected.

Such incidents highlight the need for responsible behaviour and the promotion of safe online interactions.

The matter warrants thorough investigation to establish the truth and take appropriate actions against any wrongdoing.

Click on this LINK to watch the video