Just a few hours ago, a sad report that went viral and left a lot of netizens teary was about the death of Davido and Chioma’s son Ifeanyi.

According to Kemi Filani News, Ifeanyi Adeleke got drowned inside his father’s swimming pool in their Banana Island mansion.

Amidst the sad news, a trending screenshot alleged to be from Davido’s Snapchat has also popped up and received a lot of sad reactions.

In the heart-wrenching screenshot, Davido revealed how he had so many positive plans for his late son only for him to suffer an untimely death.

The wailing father wrote; “Ifeanyi whyyy. I had plans for you” followed by crying emojis.

“He drowned while learning how to swim” – Cause of Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death

Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, reportedly died after he drowned while learning how to swim.

Prior to Ifeanyi’s death, Davido was earlier today spotted teaching him how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the Electricity crooner was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

The music star carried Ifeanyi around in the pool as the energetic boy continued to flap his legs.

Davido who was obviously impressed by his son’s performance was heard commenting on how he was a fast learner.

He said: “This one go learn quick”.

Before his rather sad and shocking death, Ifeanyi’s parents; Chioma and Davido had celebrated his third birthday in grand style.