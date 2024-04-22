type here...
Trending video of a university lecturer caught in bed with a married student to pass her

By Armani Brooklyn
A man said to be a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was caught pants down while allegedly trying to sleep with a married student.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the married lecturer was seen in shorts, moving around agitatedly as he was being interrogated.

A voice in the clip said they had been on the lecturer’s trail for a while.

“You can see. We have been following the case from day one. We have all the tracks, all the voice notes. This is somebody’s wife. This is a married lady. Somebody’s wife,” the voice said.

Another clip shows the lecturer crying pitifully.

Watch the video below…

