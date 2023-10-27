WATCH: Trending video of food vendor being buried inside a big mortar causes a stir

- Advertisement -

A video of a food vendor being buried in a huge mortar has caused a stir on social media trailing in different views from netizens.

In Ghana, traditional funeral customs are deeply rooted in the cultural and religious beliefs of the various ethnic groups.

One common practice is the organization of elaborate funeral ceremonies that can last several days.

Ghana is known for its unique and colorful fantasy coffins, which are an integral part of traditional funeral customs, particularly among the Ga and Ashanti people. These coffins are designed to represent the interests, profession, or status of the deceased, providing a personalized and meaningful tribute.

Fantasy coffins are crafted in various shapes and sizes, reflecting the passions or occupation of the person who has passed away. For example, a fish-shaped coffin might be used for a fisherman, a car-shaped coffin for a driver, or a book-shaped coffin for a scholar. These coffins are often brightly painted and adorned with intricate designs and symbols related to the individual’s life.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The use of fantasy coffins adds a celebratory and artistic element to Ghanaian funerals, emphasizing the idea of honoring the life and achievements of the deceased. These unique and vibrant coffins have gained international recognition for their cultural significance and creative expression.

The trending video where the deceased was being buried in a mortar depicts that he or she owned a food join (chop bar) while alive and that is exactly how their loved ones bid them farewell.

Watch the video below