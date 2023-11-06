Trending video of GH women sitting in a Taxi’s boots while attending a funeral gets Ghanaians talking

- Advertisement -

A video circulating online, showing three women comfortably seated in the boot of a taxi, has sparked controversy.



The women, dressed in black, appeared to be grown adults, suggesting they were attending or returning from a funeral.



Despite the taxi being fully occupied, the three women chose to sit in the boot, prompting widespread criticism on social media.



In the video, the women seemed unfazed, chatting happily while seated in the confined space.



@Everydaynewsgh said: Free things are not always free, it can cost your life



@iamselasiee wrote: Somewhere in Oti region,you will sit on top of the car and still pay

what people sitting comfortably are paying So I’m not surprised to see this.



@iamkerrenci said: It’s funny till something happens. Then the masses go blame the road or someone…Are cars finished in that town? Is that the only car going to where they’re going? Smh



@jeffersonfresh wrote: Health and safety is an illusion in Ghana lol