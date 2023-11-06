type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video of GH women sitting in a Taxi's boots while attending...
News

Trending video of GH women sitting in a Taxi’s boots while attending a funeral gets Ghanaians talking

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A video circulating online, showing three women comfortably seated in the boot of a taxi, has sparked controversy.


The women, dressed in black, appeared to be grown adults, suggesting they were attending or returning from a funeral.


Despite the taxi being fully occupied, the three women chose to sit in the boot, prompting widespread criticism on social media.


In the video, the women seemed unfazed, chatting happily while seated in the confined space.


Watch the video below:

Read some of the reactions gathered under the video below…

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


@Everydaynewsgh said: Free things are not always free, it can cost your life


@iamselasiee wrote: Somewhere in Oti region,you will sit on top of the car and still pay

what people sitting comfortably are paying So I’m not surprised to see this.


@iamkerrenci said: It’s funny till something happens. Then the masses go blame the road or someone…Are cars finished in that town? Is that the only car going to where they’re going? Smh


@jeffersonfresh wrote: Health and safety is an illusion in Ghana lol

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, November 6, 2023
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
3.5mph
40 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways