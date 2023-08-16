Trending video of ‘Sakawa’ boy eating gari soaking with worms

- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced on the internet which has set tongue wagging already because of its content.

‘Sakawa’ and big boy things has been normalized Nigeria and it enables you to see and know the love of danger young boys will go though just to secure and maintain the bag.

I’m an already trending video, a young Nigeria boy is seen mixing a some sort of worms to his gari soakings and enjoying it to the fullest.

Netizens couldn’t fathom why he would do that buht many believe it was a ritual task given to him by his Baba to undertake or die.

Watch the disgusting video below