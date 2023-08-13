Trending: “When I was bleaching Vs when I stopped” – Lady shares amazing transformation video.

- Advertisement -

A video has caught the attention of social media and already buzzing like wild fire.

Bleaching is a norm among most Africans especially girls and it’s not even a big deal anymore to see a girl bleach her stone to look fair. Some even go ahead to term it, ‘toning’

In the already trending video spotted on Ghpage_Tv on instagram, a young lady in her early twenties has shared her sharp transformation from her days of bleaching and how she looks now after calling it a quit.

It can be decoded from the video that she was naturally dark skinned but decided to change that complexion probably because of insecurities and stigmatization from society.

We can’t fathom what made her decide to go back to her naturally birth complexion but everyone agreed that she looked more beautiful with her melanin complexion and sent advise to her to never try tweaking any part of her body again.

Checkout out the trending video below