Afia Schwarzenegger has come under heavy trolls from internet users after she shared an unamusing video of her shaking her surgically acquired butt to court attention.

The controversial socialite and comedienne put her post-surgery body on display in a two-piece figure-hugging ensemble that articulated her curves and backside.

But not everyone who saw the video was impressed by her attempt to set their tongues wagging.

In the video which she first posted to TikTok, Afia is filmed dancing and seductively whining her waist to the rhythm of the song she overlayed on the clip.

From all indications, the video was intended to draw admiration from fans but seemed rather appalling to discerning social media users who have since mocked her.

Chek out some of the comments the video has received

“But truth be told, girl wei ho y3 tan papa…hw3 obaa paa anim,” one user wrote.

“Ne to dendin s3 elective maths,” another fan added.

“After surgery body nie? Aden na they can’t do the Coca Cola some for her?” asked another mean netizen

“And she still looks like a man, man woman body,” said a third person.

“Mani koraa mpo awu,” another fan said.