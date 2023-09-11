Trouble in church as pastor uses tithe and offering money to buy car for side chic – VIDEO

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Social media has been abuzz with a video clip that alleges a pastor has misused church funds, stirring controversy and discussion among the faithful and skeptics alike.

The shocking video surfaced online, drawing attention from netizens and churchgoers.

It suggests that the pastor has potentially used tithes and offerings – traditionally meant for the advancement of the church and its charity works – to purchase a luxury car for someone reported to be his ‘side chic.’

The clip showed a number of church members voicing their concerns, demanding transparency and accountability regarding the church’s financial dealings.

They caused chaos in the church as service was interrupted and different angry voices could be heard.

