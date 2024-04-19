Truck driver who caused new train accident jailed

- Advertisement -

Abel Dzidotor, the driver allegedly responsible for the train accident, has been sentenced to a six-month jail term.

According to Citi News’ Benjamin Aklama, Dzidotor admitted guilt to three out of the four charges levelled against him.

These charges include inconsiderate driving and causing unlawful damage.

The first charge was for careless and inconsiderate driving, a violation of Section 3 of the RTA Act 683 (2004), as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

Dzidotor pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 100 penalty units, equivalent to a potential 20-month prison term if not paid.

The second charge was for unauthorized stopping, in violation of Section 19 of Act 683 of 2004, as amended by Act 761 of 2008. Dzidotor pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 penalty units, or a five-month jail term if unpaid.

The third charge was for causing unlawful damage, contrary to section 172b of Act 2960. Dzidotor pleaded guilty and received a six-month sentence in hard labour.

The fourth charge was for failing to produce a driver’s license, contrary to regulation 47(2) of LI 21(80). Dzidotor pleaded not guilty, asserting that his license was within the damaged vehicle.

He has been instructed to present the license to the court by May 9, 2024, or face potential consequences.”

The Ghana Police Service arrested the driver of the Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 – 20 for allegedly causing the accident involving the newly imported train on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line on Thursday.

The newly imported train from Poland was involved in an accident during a test run.

In a statement, the Police said their preliminary investigation had established that the suspect driver left the said vehicle unattended on the railway line, leading to a collision with the train.

The truck driver is said to have gone to deliver cement blocks when the truck got stuck on the rail after he was unable to use a pass-through under the bridge.