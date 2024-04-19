Truck driver who caused the accident of the new train from Poland arrested by the police

- Advertisement -

As confirmed by the Ghana Police Service, the driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 – 20 has been arrested.

According to the police, the driver was arrested for allegedly causing an accident involving the newly imported train on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The newly imported train from Poland was involved in an accident on Thursday, April 18, 2024, during a test run.

In a statement, the Police said their preliminary investigation had established that the suspect driver left the said vehicle unattended on the railway line, leading to a collision with the train.

“Police investigation into the incident continues.”

The truck driver is said to have gone on a delivery of cement blocks when the truck got stuck on the rail after he was unable to use a pass-through under the bridge.

The Minister of Railways Development Peter Amewu said engineers are working to repair the train.