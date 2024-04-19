type here...
News

Truck driver who caused the accident of the new train from Poland arrested by the police

By Armani Brooklyn
Truck driver who caused the accident of the new train from Poland arrested by the police
As confirmed by the Ghana Police Service, the driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 – 20 has been arrested.

According to the police, the driver was arrested for allegedly causing an accident involving the newly imported train on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The newly imported train from Poland was involved in an accident on Thursday, April 18, 2024, during a test run.

Truck driver who caused the accident of the new train from Poland arrested by the police

In a statement, the Police said their preliminary investigation had established that the suspect driver left the said vehicle unattended on the railway line, leading to a collision with the train.

“Police investigation into the incident continues.”

The truck driver is said to have gone on a delivery of cement blocks when the truck got stuck on the rail after he was unable to use a pass-through under the bridge.

The Minister of Railways Development Peter Amewu said engineers are working to repair the train.

Source:GHpage

