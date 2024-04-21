If you try me you will die- Dr. Grace Boadu’s boyfriend says

- Advertisement -

Pastor Kingsley, the boyfriend of the late Dr. Grace Boadu has caused a stir across social media platforms.

In an exclusive interview with Delay sighted by Ghpage.com, Pastor Kingsley said he is a powerful man of God.

He claims he started his spiritual works at a very tender age, saying that he started seeing numerous of spiritual things during that period.

According to him, he has survived numerous accidents, and gunshots, among other death situations.

He warned Ghanaians not to try him spiritually and physically because according to him, anyone who tries him begins their journey to the land of silence.

“I started seeing spiritual things when I was very young. I have survived a lot of death situations, like accidents, gunshots, and others. I possess a lot of powers; it started at a young age. I can have a revelation. If you tempt me, you will die,” he said during the interview.