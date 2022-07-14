type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentOne of my fallopian tubes is removed & the other is not...
Entertainment

One of my fallopian tubes is removed & the other is not functioning well – Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana-Ama-Mcbrown
Nana-Ama-Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Until someone opens up about what he/she is going through in private, you may not understand the reason for their actions and inactions. Exactly the tale of actress/presenter Mcbrown.

Nana Ama Mcbrown due to how rich and happy she appears makes it hard for people to believe she has a problem or is dealing with something that she has kept secret all these years.

But well, she has problems just like any other human being. The Movie star has gone deep and finally shared a side of her life she kept to herself and her family for only God knows how long.

Speaking with Naa Ashokor on the ‘We Got This Africa’ show, Nana Ama Mcbrown recounted the story of how one of her tubes got damaged (the other remaining is not functioning well) and had to be removed surgically before she was finally able to conceive.

Mcbrown also disclosed that she once had a problem with fibroids and it had to be removed before she started her IVF procedure to finally get pregnant.

“I am saying for the first time, my tubes one of them was damaged and they had to take it off. I shouldn’t have said this but Naa a lot of women are going through this. Mine, I have gotten a result, I have gotten Maxine and what I wanted,” Nana Ama recounted.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 14, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    77 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News