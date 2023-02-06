Turkey Earthquake: Heartbreaking video of building Christian Atsu was lodging collapsing

Ghanaian international Christian Atus is still trapped under the earthquake rubble that has devastated Turkey and Syria over the past few hours.

The devastating series of Earthquakes have resulted in several casualties including the death of hundreds.

Many Ghanaians have been praying for former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu to be rescued from the rubble where it is believed he is trapped together with officials.

According to the Turkish media outlet Star, two players and two staff members were “taken out of the rubble,” but Atsu and Taner Savut, the club’s sporting director, are still unaccounted for. A search and rescue effort is being conducted to try to locate the two.

Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup of Yeni Malatyaspor is also said to be buried beneath the debris.

Many have taken to social media too pray for Chrsitian Atus’ safety and survival. Former President Mahama joined many heartbroken Ghanaians who are hopeful of his survival.

“Let’s continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let’s continue to pray that God spares their lives.” Maham tweeted.

Meanwhile, a video gives a sorry account of the moment the storey building Chrsitian Atus was reportedly lodging in collapsing as a result of the quake.

Almost the entire budling went to had attempting fall with many others also collapsing.

The situation in Turkey is currently dire and many are praying and hoping for Chrisitan Atus to be rescured alive.

Check the series of videos below>>>

It is very sad happening at #Turkey

Let all pray for Christian Atsu pic.twitter.com/nh0L1pJtuB — Nathaniel Quaye (Mr. Gentleman) (@Nathanielquay) February 6, 2023