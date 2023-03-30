Actress Nikki Samonas sparked breast enlargement surgery speculations after she stormed a birthday party with her girls looking unusually bigger.

Blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, better known as Nknonsa, turned 40 years on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, which also marked his 20th year in the creative arts industry today.

On Wednesday, he was surprised with a star-studded birthday bash by his wife inside Airport West Hotel.

In attendance were personalities including Nikki Sammons, Bola Ray, Kwame A-Plus, Anorld Asamoah Baido, Abeiku Santana, KOD, Jackie Appiah, and a host of other industry friends.

Nikki Samonas became the talk of the town after she was filmed arriving at the party in a thigh-high slit white dress with her breasts literally exploding out of her chest.

Her mammalian glands appeared unusually humongous than usual and unable to fit in the scandalous dress with a plunging neckline.

Fans who have come across the video wondered whether Nikki Samonas had joined the growing list of Ghanaian celebrities who travel all the way to turkey and splurge thousands of dollars on cosmetic surgeries to have desired looks.

But Nikki was quick to underscore those thoughts after she was asked bout the secret behind her exponentially looking breasts.

She claimed it was all natural and not medically induced.