Entertainment

TV3 Presenter Berla Mundi officially ties the knot in a private ceremony

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Indeed God is Great. The Year 2024 has started on a positive note for TV3 Presenter Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi as she has officially tied the knot with one fine, young and handsome man.

The ceremony happened today at a ‘No Phones Allowed’ Marriage Ceremony. The event saw the families of both couples in attendance and some top media names graced the occasion in style.

The strict rule of not sharing photos or videos from the wedding ceremony has made it difficult to get hold of footage from the grounds.

The scarcity of visual documentation from the ground has only heightened the intrigue surrounding the private ceremony.

TV3’s social media platforms, however, have extended their congratulations to Berla Mundi, acknowledging her new marital journey and wishing her the very best in her new home.

As the well-wishes pour in, details about Berla Mundi’s union have begun to surface. It has been revealed that she has tied the knot with David Tabi, a gentleman associated with an affluent Ghanaian family engaged in the mining industry.

This insight into the groom’s background adds an interesting dimension to the union, hinting at the diverse paths that love can traverse.

More information soon………. Stay Tuned.

