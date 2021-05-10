Twene Jonas blasts Kennedy Osei for urging youth to sleep more

- Advertisement -

Social media sensation Twene Jonas, in his usual style, has descended heavily on the General Manager of Despite Media for encouraging the youth to prioritise sleep as a healthy way of living.

Kennedy Osei had in a post on Instagram urged the youth to stop listening to motivational speakers who condemn good sleeping habits as a lazy approach to success in life.

He admitted that he was once a victim of those unhealthy pep talks until he discovered that “the shorter your sleep, the shorter your life!” and that “lack of Sleep is a source of aging and decline in the proper functioning of the brain.”

Jonas, who disagrees with Kennedy’s stance, took to Instagram to call him out for what he described as an unwarranted statement considering the latter’s status as the son of a millionaire.

According to him, all the luxury and riches Kennedy has acquired is as a result of his father’s hard work and sleepless night, thus, stands in no position to admonish the youth for sacrificing their sleep in exchange for financial freedom.

He compared the life span of people living abroad to Ghanaians saying, although people living in the US work 24 hours every week, they live longer than Ghanaians who are always sleeping.

Jonas therefore called on the youth to ignore Kennedy’s advise and work hard and get rich.

Watch the video below.