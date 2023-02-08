“It is useless to dress in gold while your people are poor” – Twene Jonas fires Otumfuo

- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has launched a fresh attack on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by describing him as an ineffective leader.

According to him, it was useless for the king to dress in expensive golden ornaments while his subjects wallowed in abject poverty and deprivation.

Twene Jonas maintained that Otumfuo must focus on developing his immediate surroundings by investing the proceeds from selling the gold to make Kumasi and the Ashanti Kingdom better.

Ranting on social media, Twene Jonas pooh-poohed efforts displayed at organizing a grand Akwasidae Festival instead of developing Kumasi into a megacity.

“It is useless to be a King who only dresses up for a festival in gold while your people have not benefitted from the sale of gold,” Twene Jonas fired.

Hottest Warm Up on Asantehene, Akwasidae festival was useless! I know they don't like the truth but I don't care, nobody is bigger than the truth. it's not a j0ke anymore ? The truth will always defeat lies ?? Glass Nkoaa ? The system is working 24/7?? https://t.co/YcCSwRJsZ1 pic.twitter.com/IfTvKXd4HT — Twene Jonas (@twene_jonas) February 7, 2023

The Akwasidae Festival came off last weekend with UK-based actor Idris Elba as the celebrity guest.