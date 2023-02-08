type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"It is useless to dress in gold while your people are poor"...
News

“It is useless to dress in gold while your people are poor” – Twene Jonas fires Otumfuo

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has launched a fresh attack on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by describing him as an ineffective leader.

According to him, it was useless for the king to dress in expensive golden ornaments while his subjects wallowed in abject poverty and deprivation.

Twene Jonas maintained that Otumfuo must focus on developing his immediate surroundings by investing the proceeds from selling the gold to make Kumasi and the Ashanti Kingdom better.

Ranting on social media, Twene Jonas pooh-poohed efforts displayed at organizing a grand Akwasidae Festival instead of developing Kumasi into a megacity.

“It is useless to be a King who only dresses up for a festival in gold while your people have not benefitted from the sale of gold,” Twene Jonas fired.

The Akwasidae Festival came off last weekend with UK-based actor Idris Elba as the celebrity guest.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 8, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News