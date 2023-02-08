type here...
GhPageNewsTwene Jonas insults & disrespects Alan Kyeremanten
News

Twene Jonas insults & disrespects Alan Kyeremanten

By Mr. Tabernacle
Twene Jonas has focused his radar on Aspiring NPP Flagbearer and Ghana President Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

The Ghanaian-born US-based entertainer has launched a fresh attack on the politician and Minister for Trade and Industry.

In a video fast making rounds, Twene Jonas insulted and highly disrespected the personality of Alan Kyeremanten.

He described the esteemed politician with some unprintable words that may not be necessary to reecho in writing.

Twene Jonas’ outburst according to him in the video, is due to Alan’s failure to share his ideas with the President to improve the conditions in Ghana but rather wants to contest for flagbearership and later the President of Ghana.

He again in the same video directed some shots at the President of Ghana H.E Nana Akufo-Addo over his poor leadership that has deepened the problems of the citizens and the ruling New Patriotic Party.

    Source:GHPAGE

