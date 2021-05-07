type here...
GhPageNewsTwene Jonas lambastes Dr Kwaku Oteng over Captain Smart’s suspension
News

Twene Jonas lambastes Dr Kwaku Oteng over Captain Smart’s suspension

By Mr. Tabernacle
Twene Jonas(L) Kwaku Oteng(M) Captain Smart(R)
Twene Jonas(L) Kwaku Oteng(M) Captain Smart(R)
- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has angrily blasted the President of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng over Captain Smart’s suspension.

The popular US based Ghanaian ‘government critic’ in a new video expressed his unhappiness amid Smart’s yank from air.

According to Twene Jonas, Captain Smart did nothing wrong. He describes him as just a freedom fighter who is exposing the country’s problems.

Twene Jonas rained insults on Kwaku Oteng and as a result asked the Management and of the popular radio station to call the broadcaster back into the studios to work.

Watch the video below;

The news about Captain Smart’s suspension has gained massive attention on social media. He has been trending for hours after the story broke out.

The popular radio show host according to reports was suspended for his continuous aggression on government officials including President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Allan Kyeremanteng and the IGP.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, May 7, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
5.1mph
20 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News