- Advertisement -

Twene Jonas has angrily blasted the President of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng over Captain Smart’s suspension.

The popular US based Ghanaian ‘government critic’ in a new video expressed his unhappiness amid Smart’s yank from air.

According to Twene Jonas, Captain Smart did nothing wrong. He describes him as just a freedom fighter who is exposing the country’s problems.

Twene Jonas rained insults on Kwaku Oteng and as a result asked the Management and of the popular radio station to call the broadcaster back into the studios to work.

Watch the video below;

The news about Captain Smart’s suspension has gained massive attention on social media. He has been trending for hours after the story broke out.

The popular radio show host according to reports was suspended for his continuous aggression on government officials including President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Allan Kyeremanteng and the IGP.