US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas has allegedly been shot and killed by an unknown gang in New York City.

The vociferous socialite who is famed for ruthlessly attacking Ghanaian public figures including politicians, celebrities and pastors was pronounced dead by a TikTok user identified as Nana Agyemang.

According to the faceless handler of the account, Twene Jonas was murdered Tuesday, April 3, 2023, a video he shared paying tribute to the internet personality suggests.

It is believed that Jonas may have been a target of assassination because of his incessant attacks on Ghanaian leaders and personalities, and a hit on him has now been undertaken.

This rumour monger, however, cannot be trusted with this news as he is notorious for causing fear and panic by sharing contents of doom about celebrities.

He recently triggered angry reactions when he claimed dancehall musician Shatta Wale had passed away.

Watch the video below for full details of the trending report about Jonas’ death

GHPage cannot confirm this rumour or claim of assassination on Twene Jonas as details of the reports remain scanty.

We will update our readers as and when more details become available.