“Twerking is indecent” – Anlo chief stops dancers during borborbor dance

The Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area, Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV, took immediate steps to stop dancers from twerking in the name of doing the borborbor dance.

According to him, it was unacceptable for the ceremonial dance to be portrayed in such an indecent way.

The Spectator reported that the day’s festivities were going smoothly until a borborbor group from one of the towns was called upon to entertain the crowd.

“The trio gave their finest performance,” the newspaper reported, “dancing to rhythm and good tunes before the Master of Ceremony (MC) signalled them to call it off, reportedly due to their sensual dance motion and slightly indecent clothing.”

The dancers, on the other hand, disobeyed the commands and continued performing, prompting the Paramount Chief himself to intervene and show them the way out.

When Togbe Tepreh Hodo IV took the microphone from the MC, he declared, “There is something called procedure, but I shall breach it.”

“We don’t allow this kind of dancing here.” “Never come back and perform this kind of dance in our midst,” he grumbled in the local dialect.

The order of the Paramount Chief was applauded by the attendees.

They also voiced concerns about how some young people have attempted to modify the face of ‘borborbor’ by using ‘inappropriate’ dancing styles.