This is not photoshop! – it’s nature’s handiwork at its finest.

Nigerian twin sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde, got some people on Twitter fascinated today after Kehinde shared their photos to celebrate their birthday.

The difference in their skin tone got so many people talking as they were amazed to see such distinction in twins.

For a minute, one would think they are just friends or sisters from different parents, but the reality is that they were born of the same mother and father on the same day.

Social media users have been left awe-inspired with many sharing their thoughts on the rare snap.

See more photos below.