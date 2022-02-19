type here...
Koforidua: Two arrested for possession of 88 packets of suspected narcotics labelled ‘MTN’

By Albert
The Eastern Regional Police Command’s Koforidua District Police apprehended two suspects for allegedly possessing 88 packets of suspected narcotic narcotics.

The arrest was made by the night patrol squad around daybreak on Friday, according to the officer in command, D/C Inspector Edwin Tetteh.

According to the police report, the two suspects were seen in a Toyota Camry with the registration number AC 660-21 in Ada- Koforidua township in the Eastern Region’s New Juaben South municipality.

The suspects were apprehended by police after they were suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

88 packets of suspected dried drugs packed in yellow wrapping and labeled ‘MTN’ were discovered during a search of the car.

The suspects claimed ownership of the drugs product that had been packed.

The automobile belongs to a buddy in Obuasi, they told the cops.

The 88 seized suspected narcotic packets labeled ‘MTN’ were delivered from Dzemene in the Volta Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, according to them.

The two suspects have been apprehended by the police while they attempt to gain access to the car’s documentation.

