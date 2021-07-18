- Advertisement -

The head pastor of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has justified why his two football prophecies failed.

While addressing his congregation, the man of God explained that his football prophecies failed due to betting.

Prophet Badu Kobi asserted that the word of God cannot be used for betting hence the reason behind his failed prophecies.

According to him, all his prophecies has come to pass because he is God’s agent and is not perturbed by criticisms.

He however added that, his prophecy about Accra Hearts of Oak winning the Ghana Premier League came to pass.

“When I prophesy about football and you want it to come to pass, don’t use God’s words for betting. The prophecy will fail, God’s word is not for betting. God is laughing at some people.

Don’t fight for me, all you can do it promote me because I am his agent. If God sent me and you don’t understand, face God”, Prophet Badu Kobi disclosed.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Prophet Badu Kobi made a prophecy about the just-ended 2020 UEFA European Football Championship and the Copa America.

He predicted that England was going to win the championship but unfortunately, Italy emerged as the winners.

Badu Kobi also revealed that Brazil was going to be the winners of the South American Football Championship but Argentina won.

He has received massive backlash from social media users where he is being described as a fake man of God.