Two ladies are currently in police custody after they were arrested by a shop owner they were trying to scam.

Per the information available, the modus operandi of the two was they created numerous fake Facebook accounts and used them to order things online.

It continued that what they do after seeing an item they like online, is they order them and send fake momo messages to the sellers as receipts for payments and later visit the boutiques to pick up the dresses.

But luck eluded them when they used the same trick on another online seller.

After sending the fake momo receipt for payments made, they arranged to pick up the dresses on a particular day but upon their arrival at the meeting spot, the seller caused their arrest.

A video seen online shows the two ladies pleading for mercy while the owner was hooting at them.

One of the ladies opted to speak to the seller in private but the seller turned down her plea and handed her over to plain-clothed policemen who were at the scene to effect the arrest.

