type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTwo ladies fight and dirty themselves in a gutter over a man
Entertainment

Two ladies fight and dirty themselves in a gutter over a man

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of ladies engaged in a Gutter-fight
Gutter-fight
- Advertisement -

Two ladies who couldn’t understand who was the main chick decided to settle things by fighting in public.

According to a source, the two ladies were dating the same man and they decided to face off with each other when they met in public.

In a video which has gone viral, the two ladies could be seen throwing punches at each other leading to them falling into a gutter.

This didn’t deter the ladies from stopping what they were doing as they continued to fight in the gutter.

Unfortunately, one of the ladies got her dress torn and showed the world her front apples.

People who had gathered at the scene looked on as the two ladies fought without any effort to stop or separate them.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, April 25, 2024
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
74 %
2.6mph
20 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more