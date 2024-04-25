- Advertisement -

Two ladies who couldn’t understand who was the main chick decided to settle things by fighting in public.

According to a source, the two ladies were dating the same man and they decided to face off with each other when they met in public.

In a video which has gone viral, the two ladies could be seen throwing punches at each other leading to them falling into a gutter.

This didn’t deter the ladies from stopping what they were doing as they continued to fight in the gutter.

Unfortunately, one of the ladies got her dress torn and showed the world her front apples.

People who had gathered at the scene looked on as the two ladies fought without any effort to stop or separate them.

Watch the video below: