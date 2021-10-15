type here...
GhPageLifestyleTwo men caught bonking at the back of a car parked along...
Lifestyle

Two men caught bonking at the back of a car parked along a busy road (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Two suspected Ghanaian homosexuals shamelessly having sex at the back seat of a vehicle along a busy road have been caught and exposed.

A video going viral on social media sees the young men suspected to be gays busily having a good time as they threw caution.

They were nabbed by a lady and her male friends who were driving by and detective their suspicious act. They quickly confronted the men and began interrogating them.

While many have expressed their disgust over the action of the men in the video, others have also challenged its authenticity as it appeared to be staged and recorded for the trends.

Watch the full video below.

The video comes at a time a number of Ghanaian Member’s of Parliament led by Honourable Sam George is rallying support to pass an anti-LGBTQ bill that promotes proper Ghanaian family values.

Earlier, a video of three gay couples having sex in a room popped up online.

The persons who chanced upon them were seen humiliating him as he tried to protest why he was being recorded alone while the two others were spared.

The suspected gay defended himself saying his choice of sexuality does not concern anyone and that he could do whatever that he wants to do.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 15, 2021
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News