The sexual fantasy between two men and a woman has ended on a sad note as the trio has been found dead in a hotel room they lodged.

According to a report by police in Kenya, the two men, Philip Simi aged 63 years, and Boniface Waruru, 28, checked into a room with an unidentified woman at about 12:35 am on Monday.

After a night of sexual escapade, all three of them were shockingly found dead holding each other around 2 pm.

Authorities have investigation into the suspected homicide.

A report filed at Kware Police Station reads, “Kware Police Station. ( OB number 51) Two men, PHILIP SIMIYU,63, BONIFACE WARUIRU, 28, together with an UNIDENTIFIED lady booked a room in lodging in Pipeline on 09/05/2022 at 0035 hrs. They were later found in the room at 1400 hrs, dead holding each other. Homicide dealing,”

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man has also been found dead in a hotel room in Ghana after allegedly using an aphrodisiac to improve his sexual intercourse with a woman.

As we earlier reported, the deceased, who is hypertensive, checked into the Climax Hotel in Pokuase, Greater Accra Region, with a young lady around 5:00 pm on May 4, 2022.

Workers at the hotel heard the lady scream for aid and went to the room, only to find the man lifeless in a supine position on the bed, foaming from the mouth.

When police arrived, they inspected the hotel room and examined the corpse but found no physical marks signalling murder.

However, investigators discovered an aphrodisiac medication known as Dragon Spray in the deceased’s pocket.