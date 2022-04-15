- Advertisement -

There was drama in Akure in the Nigerian State of Ondo when two elderly women engaged in a fisticuff over a man they are both reportedly dating.

A video that has gone viral on social media gives a hilarious account of the moment the two grandmothers refused all attempts by peacemakers to separate them.

According to an eyewitness, “the taller one caught the other one chilling with her boyfriend identified as Baba Ibeji. So she decided to pay her an august visit and admonish her to stay away from her Cherie Amour.”

However, the visit degenerated into a verbal exchange and later resulted in a fight despite the best effort of peacemakers to stop them. The fisticuffs got us shocked as we were confused why two grandmas would be fighting over a man.”

It’s not exactly clear when the incident unfolded, but the video surfaced online on Good Friday.