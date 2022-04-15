type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleTwo old grandmothers fight dirty over one boyfriend
Lifestyle

Two old grandmothers fight dirty over one boyfriend [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
grandmothers fight dirty over one boyfriend
- Advertisement -

There was drama in Akure in the Nigerian State of Ondo when two elderly women engaged in a fisticuff over a man they are both reportedly dating.

A video that has gone viral on social media gives a hilarious account of the moment the two grandmothers refused all attempts by peacemakers to separate them.

According to an eyewitness, “the taller one caught the other one chilling with her boyfriend identified as Baba Ibeji. So she decided to pay her an august visit and admonish her to stay away from her Cherie Amour.”

However, the visit degenerated into a verbal exchange and later resulted in a fight despite the best effort of peacemakers to stop them. The fisticuffs got us shocked as we were confused why two grandmas would be fighting over a man.”

It’s not exactly clear when the incident unfolded, but the video surfaced online on Good Friday.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 15, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News