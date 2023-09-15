- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two more suspects in connection to the house boy murder case which happened in Apaaso a suburb in the Ashanti region.

Alister John who is the main suspect in the case was arrested despite running away after committing this heinous crime.

Alister John had been hired just two weeks prior to the incident and had taken advantage of the fact that he was living alone with his employer to commit this unforgivable act.

His employment had been as a security guard, tasked with safeguarding the house.

Reports suggest that this young man was already a wanted criminal due to a previous crime committed months ago.

In that instance, he had secured a job as a Mobile Money Vendor through the same platform but had disappeared with the money, eluding capture until this recent case unfolded.

In a new update, the Police service has arrested two people in connection to the murder for the various roles they played.

Read the full statement below:

“POLICE ARREST TWO SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF A 35-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AT APAASO NEAR SOKOBAN AMPABAME IN THE ASHANTI REGION

The Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation on 14th September 2023, arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old woman identified as Princess Afia Ahenkan at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

The operation followed a Police report on the whereabouts of the deceased and the subsequent discovery of her body in the garage of her residence by the Police crime scene experts.

Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspect Allister John, who was the househelp of the deceased, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra, who went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21 which they subsequently sold.

The car has, however, been found at Adenta with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the buyer to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.“

