Entertainment

Two slay queens in rented cars refuse to give way for the other to pass on the road – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Drama ensues on main road as two ladies driving a car refuse to move away for each other on the roadside.

The drama had occurred between two car owners, one with a Venza, and the other with a Toyota Camry.

It was gathered that the one with a Venza was parked close to a corner, when the other with a Camry came rounding the bend and asked the one in Venza to move back so she can pass, but the one in Venza refused.

The scene became confrontational and the one in the Camry turned off the engine, got down and entered a keke home.

Check out the dramatic display below

