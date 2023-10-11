Two unemployed friends sharing same rich boyfriend pepper netizens with bedroom video (WATCH)

- Advertisement -

A video capturing the lovey dovey moment of a polygamous dating has caught the attention of social media users and sparked a wide range of conversation.

The moment shows two friends sharing romantic moments with their man while lying in bed.

In the clip, the two ladies held the man tightly as they shared a kiss in bed while showing off a huge smile.

The video has gained traction on GhPage verified instagram handle and now spreading across various platforms and sparking a heated online debate.

Viewers were divided in their reactions, with some expressing concern over the actions portrayed in the video.

Other numerous netizens expressed their disgust at the intimate act captured in the footage.

Watch the video below