Two White Men Survive As Plane Crashes In Lagos

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Oba Akran, a suburb in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos, has been thrown into sorrow as a small aircraft reportedly crashed in the area. The operative of the aircraft was yet to be identified, but two people were reportedly rescued by men of NEMA, who had arrived at the scene of the accident.

According to NEMA officials on the ground at the scene, the rescued persons were not Nigerians while the rescue was still ongoing. According to The Sun, the aircraft cannot be easily identified, but eyewitness says the fate of the passengers was yet to be known.

The report added the incident happened on the busy road of the Oba Akran, close to a fuel station opposite a bank. Oba Akran is very closed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), which is considered to be the destination of the aircraft.

Two people who were not Nigerians but suspected to be pilots were reportedly rescued, but the number of passengers on board the chopper was yet to be known. Also, the operatives of the aircraft were yet to be discovered, but men of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were at the scene of the incident.

Ibrahim Farinloye of NEMA said: “There were two white men and two black men on board. Three craters on the spot created by impacts on the ground.” Oba Akran is not that far to Alausa, the seat of power in the state capital, Ikeja. Lagos is considered the commercial capital of Nigeria l