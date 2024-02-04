type here...
Entertainment

Tyla beats Davido, Ayra Starr and others to win first ever Grammy for Best African Performance

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
South Africa’s latest budding talent, Tyla has won her first ever Grammy for Best African Performance for her smash hit song, ‘Water’.

Tyla’s ‘Water’ won above other hit songs in the Best African Music Performance Grammy with songs such as Nigerian singers: Davido’s ‘Unavailable,’ Asake’s ‘Amapiano,’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ and Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush.’ not being a match.

The 22 year old picked up the award, presented at the Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also, Nicki Minaj, the rap queen won her first ever Grammy award after dozens of nominations.

