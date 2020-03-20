- Advertisement -

The Ugandan government led by its President Yoweri Museveni has announced that no landlord or landlady should take rent from their tenant for the next three(3) months in the wake of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Works & Housing, the coronavirus is already causing havoc to the economy and as such many workers are now staying home to control the spread of the virus.

And because of that, they have thought it wise that to help the workers survive this hard time, all landlords are not supposed to take rents.

Also Read: Man caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Read the statement below: