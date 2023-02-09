- Advertisement -

An 18-year-old Ghanaian woman in the United Kingdom has been arrested and charged after she poured hot water on her friend in a dispute over a man.

Princess Owusu-Ansah also stabbed the victim multiple times for allegedly having affair with her man in a viral video that captured the shocking incident, sparking nationwide outrage.

In the video, the teenager is seen to have first poured boiling water on her friend before proceeding to stab her multiple times. The video quickly spread across social media, leading to public outrage and a swift response from the police.

Following the viral video, Princess was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday, February 5 and appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court Monday where she was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, and theft.

Due to the graphic nature of the video, we cannot post it here.

Meanwhile, her victim’s injuries have been reported as not life-threatening, and the police have requested that the public stop circulating the video.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and Owusu-Ansah will face a court hearing in the coming days.