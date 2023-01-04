type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsUK-based Ghanaian Lady smartly sells a local sponge to wealthy investors at...
News

UK-based Ghanaian Lady smartly sells a local sponge to wealthy investors at a rate of Ghc300 on live TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

In this life, if you don’t use your brain, someone will use it for you and exploit it to their benefit.

This is why a beautiful young UK-based Ghanaians Lady has decided to rebrand an already existing sponge in the local dialect known as ‘Sapo’ to investors Dragon Den.

Dragons’ Den is a British reality television business programme, presented by Evan Davis and based on the original Japanese series.

The show allows several entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their varying business ideas to a panel of five wealthy investors, the “Dragons” of the show’s title, and pitch for financial investment while offering a stake in the company in return.

At a meeting with the multimillionaires on TV, the young lady explained to them why they need to take a look at her business idea.

According to her, the ‘Sapo’ unlike the other sponge they have been using in the UK can last up to 2-3 years and can also stretch to aid in the rubbing on the back which is very convenient in the bathroom.

Again this smart-minded lady pitched the item to £25 each which in cedi equivalence is Ghc300.

With this, she also gave them a more brilliant reason for the investors to believe that purchasing a ‘Sapo’ for only £25 which could last for over 2 years is worth the cost.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 4, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    37 %
    1.6mph
    100 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News