type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsUK Borga dies 3 days after visiting his family in Ghana for...
News

UK Borga dies 3 days after visiting his family in Ghana for vacation

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who had been residing in the UK tragically passed away just three days after returning to Ghana for a holiday.

His untimely death has raised suspicions due to the perplexing circumstances surrounding it, particularly regarding a severe headache he developed shortly after visiting his family’s home upon his return to Ghana.

According to an account shared by a social media user, the man had initially left Ghana to live abroad, spending several years there.

His intention upon returning to Ghana was to reunite with his wife and eventually bring her back to the UK with him.

Upon their arrival in Ghana, the couple decided to pay visits to their respective family homes to reconnect with relatives they had not seen in years.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

Tragically, just three days after these visits, the man suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.

During the preparations for his funeral, the wife overheard some family members confessing to potentially having played a role in his death through spiritual means.

These family members claimed that the man had spent numerous years abroad but had not returned to Ghana to bring any family members with him; instead, his primary purpose for returning was to reunite with his wife.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death and the suspicions raised by certain family members have left many unanswered questions, casting a pall of tragedy and concern over the situation.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.2mph
75 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
76 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways