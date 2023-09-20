- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who had been residing in the UK tragically passed away just three days after returning to Ghana for a holiday.

His untimely death has raised suspicions due to the perplexing circumstances surrounding it, particularly regarding a severe headache he developed shortly after visiting his family’s home upon his return to Ghana.

According to an account shared by a social media user, the man had initially left Ghana to live abroad, spending several years there.

His intention upon returning to Ghana was to reunite with his wife and eventually bring her back to the UK with him.

Upon their arrival in Ghana, the couple decided to pay visits to their respective family homes to reconnect with relatives they had not seen in years.

Tragically, just three days after these visits, the man suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.

During the preparations for his funeral, the wife overheard some family members confessing to potentially having played a role in his death through spiritual means.

These family members claimed that the man had spent numerous years abroad but had not returned to Ghana to bring any family members with him; instead, his primary purpose for returning was to reunite with his wife.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death and the suspicions raised by certain family members have left many unanswered questions, casting a pall of tragedy and concern over the situation.