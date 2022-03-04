Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts – New report reveals

- Advertisement -

The Times of London reported that Volodymyr Zelensky survived assassination attempts this week.

Ukrainian officials said anti-war factions in Russia’s spy agency were tipping them off, without giving further specifics. Zelensky appears to have increasingly confined himself indoors in recent days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts from Russia-backed agents in the past week,The Times Of London reported

The Times reported that the reported attempts were carried out by mercenaries with the Wagner Group as well as Chechen special forces working under Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic and close ally of President Vladimir Putin. The Wagner Group is a private army owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, another ally of Putin.

Insider could not independently verify the report. Russia has run assassination teams in Europe for years, linked to its military spy agency, the GRU. But there was no evidence of these attempts provided or explanation of how close they had gotten to Zelensky.

Zelensky previously warned that “enemy sabotage groups” were active in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and that he was their “number one target.

The Times report said that several assassination attempts were foiled after Ukrainian security officials were tipped off by people working for Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, who opposed the invasion.

One assassination attempt by a group of Chechen assassins on the outskirts of Kyiv was foiled on Saturday, with the agents “eliminated” before they could reach Zelensky, the report said, without giving further specifics.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, gave a similar report on Telegram earlier this week.

“I can say that we have received information from the FSB, who do not want to take part in this bloody war,” he said. “And thanks to this, the Kadyrov elite group was destroyed, which came here to eliminate our president.”

Source: Times Of London