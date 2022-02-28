Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy biography: Real age, facts, wife, children, houses, cars, net worth

- Advertisement -

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the current president of Ukraine after being sworn into power in 2019.

On April 21, 2019, Zelenskyy was elected President of Ukraine, defeating incumbent Petro Poroshenko with roughly 73 per cent of the vote to Poroshenko’s 25%.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born on January 25, 1978, in Kryvyy Rih, Ukraine to Jewish parents who are both late.

Early Life

Volodymyr Zelensky was born in the industrial town of Kryvyy Rih in southern Ukraine to Jewish parents. His family moved to Erdenet, Mongolia, when he was he was still an infant years before returning to Kryvyy Rih, where Zelensky started school.

After completing high school, he enrolled in Kryvyy Rih Economic Institute, a local branch of Kyiv National Economic University, in 1995 and received his law degree in 2000.

Career As A Comedian And An Entertainer

Despite the fact that Zelensky has the license to practice law, his career was already taking a different path while still at the university.

While still studying at the law school, he was involved in theatre arts and that became his principal concentration after graduating from the law school with distinction.

Political Career

In 2014, Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the “Servant Of The People” political party. Luckily for him, the people of Ukraine were tired of the corruption and mismanagement of funds by the ruling president hence needed a person who was selfless to manage their affairs.

Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine on April 21 with a whopping 75 per cent of the total votes cast.

Just days after being sworn into power, Putin announced his decision to provide Russian passports to Ukrainian nationals in separatist-controlled areas of war-torn eastern Ukraine which he opposed.

Wife & Children

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been married to Olena Zelenska for the past 20 years. They both have two children Aleksandra, 17, and Kiril, 9.

Cars, Houses & Networth

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is worth around $1 million. He has two houses and 3 Mercedes Benzs.