News regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine might have reduced but it has taken a new turn.

This is a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring Volodymyr Zelensky who is the President of Ukraine as a wanted fugitive in Russia.

According to the Russian state media, the Russian Interior Ministry database showed President Zelenskiy was on a wanted list but gave no further details.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, could also be arrested following an International Criminal Court warrant, according to a statement from Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

“We would like to remind you that, unlike the worthless Russian announcements, an International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on suspicion of war crimes is quite real and subject to implementation in 123 countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which can think of no other way to attract attention,” the statement from Russia was described as.

Since the conflict with Ukraine began in February 2022, Russia has issued arrest warrants for several politicians from Ukraine and other European countries.

In February, the Russian police placed members of the previous Latvian parliament, the culture minister of Lithuania, and the prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, on a wanted list for demolishing Soviet-era monuments.

Additionally, Russia issued an arrest warrant for the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court who prepared Putin’s war crimes warrant the previous year.