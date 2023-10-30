VIDEO: Understanding boyfriend raises the bar as he fans sleeping girlfriend, wows many

- Advertisement -

A romantic and sweet loving man has captured the attention of many with his display of affection towards his sleeping beauty girlfriend.

The guy in the video sighted seems to be deeply concerned about his girlfriend sleeping in the heat as there’s no light and uses the blade of the fan to gently blow air on her with the aid of his hand.

This romantic gesture towards his girlfriend drew the admiration of those who watched the clip with some tagging it as a bar raised for other men to catch up.

Many have taken to the comment section of the post to discuss this man’s affectionate act towards his sleeping partner.

